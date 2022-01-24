Advertisement
Leinster say Larmour will be fit for start of Six Nations

Jan 24, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrysport
Leinster say Jordan Larmour will be fit for the start of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

The winger was withdrawn from Saturday’s win at Bath due to a facial injury.

Meanwhile, Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan will have their respective calf and hamstring issues tended to by the Irish medical staff.

Josh van der Flier picked up a minor groin injury at The Rec, and will also be assessed while in international camp.

Wales international Thomas Young has been discharged from hospital after suffering a head injury in Wasps' European Champions Cup match with Munster.

Play was stopped for more than 10 minutes during yesterday's game while he received treatment, before he was carried off for scans.

The flanker will fly home from Limerick later.

