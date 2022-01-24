Leinster say Larmour will be fit for start of Six Nations

Leinster say Jordan Larmour will be fit for the start of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign.

The winger was withdrawn from Saturday’s win at Bath due to a facial injury.

Meanwhile, Tadhg Furlong and James Ryan will have their respective calf and hamstring issues tended to by the Irish medical staff.

Advertisement

Josh van der Flier picked up a minor groin injury at The Rec, and will also be assessed while in international camp.

Wales international Thomas Young has been discharged from hospital after suffering a head injury in Wasps' European Champions Cup match with Munster.

Play was stopped for more than 10 minutes during yesterday's game while he received treatment, before he was carried off for scans.

Advertisement

The flanker will fly home from Limerick later.