Leinster out half called up to Ireland squad

Nov 15, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrysport
Leinster out half Ross Byrne has been called up to the Ireland squad ahead of Saturday's test with Australia at Lansdowne Road.

Joey Carbery has been ruled out of the tie and the participation of Johnny Sexton is not assured.

