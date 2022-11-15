Leinster out half called up to Ireland squad

Leinster out half Ross Byrne has been called up to the Ireland squad ahead of Saturday's test with Australia at Lansdowne Road.
Joey Carbery has been ruled out of the tie and the participation of Johnny Sexton is not assured.
