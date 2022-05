Leinster head coach Leo Cullen has named his side to take on reigning champions Toulouse in the Heineken Champions Cup tomorrow.

Jimmy O'Brien will make his 50th appearance for the province on the wing, alongside Hugo Keenan and James Lowe in the back three.

There's just one change to the matchday squad from last weekend's win over Leicester - as Ciarán Frawley replaces Tommy O'Brien who suffered an ACL injury this week.

Kick-off at the Aviva Stadium is at 3pm.

