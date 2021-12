Leinster head-coach Leo Cullen has made 10 changes from their loss to Ulster ahead of tomorrow's inter-pro derby against Connacht.

Harry Byrne comes in for his brother Ross at out-half with Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose and James Lowe also coming into the backs.

Ireland's autumn internationals player of the series Caelan Doris comes in to start at number-eight.

OisĂ­n Dowling, Eoghan Masterson and Peter Robb come into the Connacht side for the game at the R-D-S.