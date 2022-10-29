Advertisement
Sport

Leinster maintain unbeaten run; Munster play tonight

Oct 29, 2022 09:10 By radiokerrysport
Academy products Chris Cosgrave and Rob Russell both scored tries as Leinster maintained their unbeaten start to the URC season.

They registered a 35-5 bonus point win away to the Scarlets.

Following his return from Wasps, John Ryan starts in the front row for Munster this evening in their meeting with Ulster.

James Hume makes a welcome return for the visitors.

Kick-off at Thomond Park is at 5.15.

And Jarrad Butler makes his 100th appearance for Connacht in their game away to the Ospreys.

