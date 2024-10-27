Leinster maintain 100% start to URC

Leinster maintained their 100 per cent start to the URC season thanks to a 24-6 point win over the Lions at the Aviva Stadium.

Caelan Doris, Josh Van Der Flier and a penalty try gave the Blues their 6th win of the season.

They are the only unbeaten team left in the competition.

Munster suffered a heavy defeat in Durban with a 41-24 loss away at the Sharks.

Ulster let a 19 point lead slip to fall to a 21-19 defeat to Cardiff while Connacht strolled to a 31-7 victory over the Dragons.