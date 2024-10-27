Advertisement
Sport

Leinster maintain 100% start to URC

Oct 27, 2024 10:09 By radiokerrysport
Leinster maintain 100% start to URC
Share this article

Leinster maintained their 100 per cent start to the URC season thanks to a 24-6 point win over the Lions at the Aviva Stadium.

Caelan Doris, Josh Van Der Flier and a penalty try gave the Blues their 6th win of the season.

They are the only unbeaten team left in the competition.

Advertisement

Munster suffered a heavy defeat in Durban with a 41-24 loss away at the Sharks.

Ulster let a 19 point lead slip to fall to a 21-19 defeat to Cardiff while Connacht strolled to a 31-7 victory over the Dragons.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Celtic at Motherwell later
Advertisement
Kerry winner at Shelbourne Park; KGS review
Junior Premier honours for Firies
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry winner at Shelbourne Park; KGS review
Celtic at Motherwell later
Wilson into Northern Ireland decider
Over €1.16 million raised in this year's Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus