Leinster looking to reach final for first time since 2019

May 14, 2022 10:05 By radiokerrynews
Leinster looking to reach final for first time since 2019
Leinster are looking to reach the Heineken Champions Cup final for the first time since 2019 this afternoon.

Leo Cullen’s side are unchanged for the visit of reigning European champions Toulouse to the Aviva.

Kick-off there is at 3.

