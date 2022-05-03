Advertisement
Leinster hurling finalists determined

May 3, 2022 07:05 By radiokerrynews
Joe Fitzpatrick's late point earned Kilkenny a place in the Leinster under-20 hurling final.

They beat Galway by 1-28 to 1-27 after extra-time in Tullamore.

Wexford are also through after a 1-15 to 1-14 win over Dublin.

