Leinster hurling finalists determined

Joe Fitzpatrick's late point earned Kilkenny a place in the Leinster under-20 hurling final.
They beat Galway by 1-28 to 1-27 after extra-time in Tullamore.
Wexford are also through after a 1-15 to 1-14 win over Dublin.
