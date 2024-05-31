Leinster hope to return to winning ways tonight

After the heartbreak of another Champions Cup final defeat, Leinster will hope to return to winning ways tonight.
They welcome Connacht to the RDS for a 7.35 start in the URC.
At the same time, Glasgow face Zebre in Scotland.
Advertisement
After the heartbreak of another Champions Cup final defeat, Leinster will hope to return to winning ways tonight.
They welcome Connacht to the RDS for a 7.35 start in the URC.
At the same time, Glasgow face Zebre in Scotland.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus