Advertisement
Sport

Leinster hope to return to winning ways tonight

May 31, 2024 08:14 By radiokerrysport
Leinster hope to return to winning ways tonight
Share this article

After the heartbreak of another Champions Cup final defeat, Leinster will hope to return to winning ways tonight.

They welcome Connacht to the RDS for a 7.35 start in the URC.

At the same time, Glasgow face Zebre in Scotland.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Maguire 5 off lead
Sport

Maguire 5 off lead

May 31, 2024 08:15
Advertisement
Walsh one win away from booking ticket to Olympics
Iveragh United Win 3rd Trophy In 6 Days
Advertisement

Recommended

Walsh one win away from booking ticket to Olympics
Maguire 5 off lead
Sport

Maguire 5 off lead

May 31, 2024 08:15
Funeral taking place of man who died following alleged fatal assault in North Kerry
Drugs and offensive weapon incidents in Kerry drop by a quarter in a year
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus