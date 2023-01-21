Advertisement
Sport

Leinster have the chance to seal home advantage

Jan 21, 2023 12:01 By radiokerrypodcast
Leinster can seal home advantage for the Heineken Champions Cup's round of 16 with a win against Racing 92 this afternoon.

Leo Cullen's side are already assured of a place in the knockout stages and are chasing a 16th straight victory in the quarter-past-three kick-off at the Aviva Stadium.

Despite losing their opening three pool games, Ulster are still in contention to qualify.

They need a win against Sale Sharks at Kingspan Stadium this evening.

Already qualified Connacht are away to Newcastle Falcons in the Challenge Cup at half-five.

A losing bonus-point would be enough to give Andy Friend's team a home tie in last-16.

