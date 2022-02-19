Leinster have the chance to move to the top of the United Rugby Championship tonight

Leinster have the chance to move to the top of the United Rugby Championship table this evening.
Leo Cullen's side will leapfrog Ulster if they beat Ospreys in their 5pm kick-off.
Connacht are away to Scarlets at 7.35pm.
