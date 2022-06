Leinster have booked their place in the semi finals of the United Rugby Championship following a massive win over the Glasgow Warriors this afternoon.

Dan Sheehan and Jordan Larmour scored two tries each for the homeside at the RDS as they ran in 12 tries overall.

The Blues have strolled into the next round following a 76-14 victory.

Earlier, the Bulls have booked their place in the next round with a 30 point to 27 win over fellow South Africans the Sharks.