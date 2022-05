Leinster have booked their place in next weekend's Heineken Champions Cup final.

The Blues are heading to the Marseilles decider following a 40-points to 10 win against holders Tolouse at the Aviva Stadium.

James Lowe scored tries in either half for Leo Cullen's side with Josh van der Flier and Hugo Keenan also crossing the whitewash.

They'll await the winners of tomorrow's other semi final between La Rochelle and Racing 92.