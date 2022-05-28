Leinster finals double header at Croke Park today

Dublin will look to win a 12th Leinster football title in a row this evening.

Dessie Farrell's side meet Kildare in this year's final at Croke Park.

There's a 5pm start, with the Lilywhites bidding for a first title in 22 years.

Advertisement

==

All-Ireland champions Meath renew their rivalry with Dublin in the Ladies Football Championship this afternoon.

The sides meet in the Leinster final at Croke Park from half two.

Advertisement

==

There are four games down for decision in football's Tailteann Cup, as the first round gets underway.

Leitrim take on Antrim at 2pm, with Cavan versus Down up and running at the same time.

Advertisement

There's a half-five start for Longford's meeting with Fermanagh, while Sligo's clash against London throws-in at 6pm.