Leinster fight from behind to salvage a draw with the Stormers in the URC

Leinster fought back from 17-nil down, but had to settle for a 22-all draw with the Stormers in the URC last night.

Three Irish provinces are in action in the Championship later.

Connacht face Edinburgh in Galway at 3pm, with the hosts bidding for their fifth win in a row.

Mike Haley and Dave Kilcoyne are both in the Munster team to face Glasgow from 7.15pm at Thomond Park.

And Ulster will be captained by Duane Vermeulen when they welcome his former club, the Bulls, to Kingspan Stadium at twenty-five to eight.