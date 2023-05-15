Advertisement
Leinster duo available for Champions Cup final

May 15, 2023 17:05 By radiokerrysport
Leinster duo available for Champions Cup final
Leinster can call upon James Lowe and Scott Penny for this weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup final.

Lowe hasn’t played since injuring his calf in their quarter-final win over Leicester.

While Penny’s completed the return-to-play protocols.

Will Connors will miss the clash with La Rochelle due to a head injury.

Connacht have promoted Mark Sexton to the position of attack coach.

He’s worked in a similar position with Ireland’s back-to-back Grand Slam-winning under 20s.

Sexton has already been working within the Connacht academy as Elite Player Development Officer

