Leinster could be without Robbie Henshaw, Garry Ringrose, Andrew Porter, Ciarán Frawley and Hugo Keenan for their upcoming Investec Champions Cup clash against Leicester Tigers.

The five Irish internationals feature in an injury update by Leo Cullen and are set to be asses this week before the last-16 clash in Dublin on Saturday.

Ireland back Jimmy O'Brien is said to be nearing his return from the neck injury he picked up before the Six Nations and may feature in the game.