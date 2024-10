Leinster have confirmed that Ciaran Frawley will be assessed later in the week regarding his fitness for this weekend's URC clash with the Lions.

The out-half appeared to twist his ankle during Saturday's victory over Connacht in Galway.

Robbie Henshaw is available for the visit of the South African side to the Aviva Stadium, while Ryan Baird is in the final stages of the return to play protocols.

Joe McCarthy, Jordan Larmour and John McKee will also be assessed later in the week.