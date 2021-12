Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup trip to Montpellier is in doubt, due to COVID-19 outbreaks at both clubs.

They’ve both postponed training today, with the teams due to meet on Friday.

Leinster players and staff are undergoing PCR and antigen testing after reporting a number of positive cases in the wake of Saturday’s win over Bath.

At least two Montpellier players have tested positive, along with two staff members.