Leinster sit top of the BKT United Rugby Championship this morning following a 9 point to 3 win over rivals Munster in Thomond Park last night.

Leinster led 6 points to nil at the interval on a wet night in Limerick, with Jack Crowley halving the deficit midway through the second half for Munster.

Advertisement

Diarmuid Barron, Dave Kilcoyne and Edwin Edogbo all went off injured for Munster, with the later suffering an Achilles injury according to Graham Rowntree.