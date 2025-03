In the URC, leaders Leinster have smashed Cardiff by 42-24 at the Aviva Stadium.

Charlie Tector put in a man of the match performance and scored a try for the Blues.

Second-bottom Ulster play the Scarlets in Belfast 5.15.

Connacht continue their top 8 push, with Benetton the visitors to Dexcom Stadium for a 25 to 8 start.