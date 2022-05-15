Advertisement
Leinster await final opponent, and injury news

May 15, 2022 09:05 By radiokerrynews
Leinster await final opponent, and injury news
Leinster are awaiting injury updates on key players as they turn their attention to another European final.

The Blues are into the decider of the Heineken Champions Cup after recording a 23 point victory over the defending champions yesterday.

Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher and James Ryan all left the field with knocks and will be checked before the decider in Marseille.

Leinster boss Leo Cullen says they'll be monitored over the coming days

Leinster will face either Racing 92 or La Rochelle in the final, with their last-4 tie taking place this afternoon.

Kick off in Paris is at 3pm.

