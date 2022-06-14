Advertisement
Sport

Leinster appoint Andrew Goodman as assistant coach

Jun 14, 2022 13:06 By radiokerrysport
Leinster have appointed Andrew Goodman to be their assistant coach from the start of next season.

The Kiwi, who won 17 caps as a player with the province between 2012 and 2014, will replace Felipe Contepomi.

