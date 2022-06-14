Leinster appoint Andrew Goodman as assistant coach

Leinster have appointed Andrew Goodman to be their assistant coach from the start of next season.
The Kiwi, who won 17 caps as a player with the province between 2012 and 2014, will replace Felipe Contepomi.
Advertisement
Leinster have appointed Andrew Goodman to be their assistant coach from the start of next season.
The Kiwi, who won 17 caps as a player with the province between 2012 and 2014, will replace Felipe Contepomi.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus