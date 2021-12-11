Advertisement
Sport

Leinster and Ulster start Champions Cup campaigns today

Dec 11, 2021 09:12 By radiokerrysport
Leinster and Ulster start Champions Cup campaigns today Leinster and Ulster start Champions Cup campaigns today
Share this article

Racing laid down a marker in Pool A of the Heineken Champions Cup last night.

Wenceslas Lauret scored a hat-trick of tries in a 45-points to 14 bonus point win away to Northampton.

Leinster and Ulster are both in Pool A action today.

Advertisement

Rhys Ruddock captains Leinster as they welcome Bath to the Aviva Stadium - kick-off there is at 3.15.

While Duane Vermeulen makes his debut for Ulster away to Clermont.

Former Munster out-half J-J Hanrahan starts for the French side.

Advertisement

There’s a 5.30 start at the Stade Marcel Michelin.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus