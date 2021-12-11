Leinster and Ulster start Champions Cup campaigns today

Racing laid down a marker in Pool A of the Heineken Champions Cup last night.
Wenceslas Lauret scored a hat-trick of tries in a 45-points to 14 bonus point win away to Northampton.
Leinster and Ulster are both in Pool A action today.
Rhys Ruddock captains Leinster as they welcome Bath to the Aviva Stadium - kick-off there is at 3.15.
While Duane Vermeulen makes his debut for Ulster away to Clermont.
Former Munster out-half J-J Hanrahan starts for the French side.
There’s a 5.30 start at the Stade Marcel Michelin.