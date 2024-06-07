Advertisement
Sport

Leinster and Ulster name sides for quarter-final clash

Jun 7, 2024 12:57 By radiokerrysport
Leinster and Ulster name sides for quarter-final clash
Share this article

Leinster and Ulster have named their teams for tomorrow's URC quarter final at the Aviva Stadium.

12 of the players who started the Champions Cup final return for Leinster, among them James Ryan who captains the side.

Garry Ringrose remains absent as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

Advertisement

There are three changes to the Ulster side from last week's defeat to Munster, Stuart McCloskey has been passed fit and returns to the starting line up, while Matty Rea and Stewart Moore also come into the side.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kerryman in Ireland squad
Advertisement
Community Games preivew
3 Kerry changes for All Ireland opener
Advertisement

Recommended

English out of European Championships
Teams named for provincial finals
2 Scratch Cups this weekend
Race of Champions semis in Tralee tonight
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus