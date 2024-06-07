Leinster and Ulster name sides for quarter-final clash

Leinster and Ulster have named their teams for tomorrow's URC quarter final at the Aviva Stadium.

12 of the players who started the Champions Cup final return for Leinster, among them James Ryan who captains the side.

Garry Ringrose remains absent as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury.

There are three changes to the Ulster side from last week's defeat to Munster, Stuart McCloskey has been passed fit and returns to the starting line up, while Matty Rea and Stewart Moore also come into the side.