Leicester v Brentford tonight in Premier League

Feb 21, 2025 07:58 By radiokerrysport
Leicester v Brentford tonight in Premier League
Leicester can move out of the Premier League relegation zone tonight with victory at home to Brentford.

A fourth straight away win for the visitors will take them up to tenth in the table.

