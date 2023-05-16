Leicester remain two points from Premier League safety

Leicester City remain two points from Premier League safety with two games to play.

Dean Smith's side were beaten 3-nil by Liverpool at the King Power Stadium last night.

Curtis Jones scored twice in the victory.

That win for Jurgen Klopp's side moves them within a point of fourth placed Manchester United, but having played a game more.

Leicester defender Jonny Evans says there are not clear reasons for the club's predicament

The first of this season's Champions League finalists will be decided tonight.

Inter hold a 2-nil lead over city rivals AC Milan heading into the second leg of their semi-final.

There's an 8pm start at the San Siro.

A place at Wembley is up for grabs for either Luton Town or Sunderland tonight.

Sunderland take a 2-1 lead to Kenilworth Road for the second leg of their Championship playoff semi final.

Kick-off there is also at 8.