Leicester remain in relegation trouble

Leicester remain deep in relegation trouble after losing 1-nil at home to fellow strugglers Bournemouth.

They stay second from bottom, while their opponents move out of the drop zone.

Nottingham Forest are now in the bottom three following a 2-nil defeat to Aston Villa - who are up to sixth.

Frank Lampard's lost his first match as Chelsea caretaker boss as they went down 1-nil at Wolves.

Both managers were sent-off as Tottenham won 2-1 against fellow European contenders Brighton.

West Ham's David Moyes picked up a much-needed 1-nil victory over Fulham to ease some of the pressure on his job.

Newcastle are back up to third after coming back from a goal down to beat Brentford 2-1, after Manchester United went above them earlier with a 2-nil triumph over Everton.

Champions Manchester City are at bottom side Southampton this evening as they look to keep their title challenge on track.