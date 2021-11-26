Leicester go top of Europa League Group C

Leicester City produced a first win in six games to move to the top of Europa League Group C last night.

Brendan Rodgers' side were 3-1 winners at home to Legia Warsaw.

However, the game was marred by clashes between visiting fans and police.

Rangers secured a knockout spot with a game to spare by beating Sparta Prague 2-nil at Ibrox.

However, Celtic will drop into the Conference League following a 3-2 loss away to Bayer Leverkusen.

While West Ham continued their unbeaten European run with a 2-nil win away to Rapid Vienna.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte gave a harsh appraisal of his squad following an embarrassing defeat last night.

Spurs need a win from their final Conference League group game after a 2-1 loss away to Mura of Slovenia.