Advertisement
Sport

Leicester bidding for first Premier League win of season

Oct 3, 2022 08:10 By radiokerrysport
Leicester bidding for first Premier League win of season Leicester bidding for first Premier League win of season
Share this article

Leicester City will bid to win their first Premier League game of the season tonight.

The Foxes face fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest from 8pm at the King Power.

Meanwhile, Wolves are on the lookout for a new manager following the dismissal of Bruno Lage.

Advertisement

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-tricks as Manchester City hammered Manchester United in the Premier League.

It finished 6-3 in favour of the hosts at the Etihad.

In the day's other top-flight game, Leeds and Aston Villa played out a nil-all draw at Elland Road.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus