Leicester bidding for first Premier League win of season

Leicester City will bid to win their first Premier League game of the season tonight.

The Foxes face fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest from 8pm at the King Power.

Meanwhile, Wolves are on the lookout for a new manager following the dismissal of Bruno Lage.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-tricks as Manchester City hammered Manchester United in the Premier League.

It finished 6-3 in favour of the hosts at the Etihad.

In the day's other top-flight game, Leeds and Aston Villa played out a nil-all draw at Elland Road.