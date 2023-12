Killarney Legion had five points to spare over Fossa in their quarter-final of the East Kerry Senior Championship Dr. O’Donoghue Cup sponsored By AQuIlA Club GleneagleHotel Group & Dr O'Donoghue Family.

Final Score

Killarney Legion 0-16

Fossa 0-11

Spa are also through to the last four after getting the better of Kenmare by a two-points margin.

Final Score

Kenmare Shamrocks 2-07

Spa Killarney 0-15

The draw for the semi-finals has Spa against Dr. Crokes and Kilcummin against Legion.