Legion, Beaufort and An Ghaeltacht into semi final draw

Legion defeated Kilcummin 1-13 to 0-8, watched by Tim Moynihan
An Ghaeltacht needed extra time to overcome Gneeveguilla, John Drummey was watching
Beaufort saw off Glenflesk, Jason O Connor reports
