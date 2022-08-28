Advertisement
Legion, Beaufort and An Ghaeltacht into semi final draw

Aug 28, 2022 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Legion defeated Kilcummin 1-13 to 0-8, watched by Tim Moynihan

An Ghaeltacht needed extra time to overcome Gneeveguilla, John Drummey was watching

Beaufort saw off Glenflesk, Jason O Connor reports

