Liam Dowling’s Ballymac Merlin was victorious in the Matchbook Betting Exchange Irish St.Leger Final in Limerick.

The 8/1 shot took the win by 3/4s of a length in 29.68.

On the same card Cool Leo won race 10 for Rathmore’s Michael Murphy.

At Shelbourne Park Ballymac Belvult was first in race 5, a novice semi-final, for the Starboard Out syndicate and Derek O’Brien of Ballymac.

At Curraheen Park Westwind Maid took race 10 for Michael O’Rourke of Farranfore.