3 Kerry hurlers have been named on the GAA.ie Hurling Team of the Week

Eric Leen was named at full back with Darragh Shanahan named at number 6.

Shane Conway was named at wing forward.

Advertisement

Limerick dominated the selection with 5 named.

Meanwhile Kerryman Gavin O Brien was named on the Football Team of the Week

Gavin played a crucial role for New York in their historic victory over Leitrim in the early hours of Sunday morning in the Bronx