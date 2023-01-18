Leeds welcome Cardiff City to Elland Road in FA Cup

There's one more FA Cup third round replay tonight, with Leeds United welcoming Championship side Cardiff City to Elland Road.
Kick-off is at 7.45, and the winners will be away to either Accrington Stanley or Boreham Wood in round 4.
Advertisement
There's one more FA Cup third round replay tonight, with Leeds United welcoming Championship side Cardiff City to Elland Road.
Kick-off is at 7.45, and the winners will be away to either Accrington Stanley or Boreham Wood in round 4.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus