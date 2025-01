Burnley and Leeds United couldn't be separated as they played out a scoreless draw at Turf Moor in the EFL Championship last night.

With the result Leeds remain top of the table and are two points clear of second placed Sheffield United.

Tonight strugglers Portsmouth host Millwall.

Galway native Aaron Connolly will be hoping to back up an impressive performance against Luton Town at the weekend.

Kick-off at Fratton Park is at a-quarter-to-8.