Sport

Leeds get late equaliser to avoid Cup upset

Jan 8, 2023 16:01 By radiokerrynews
Leeds get late equaliser to avoid Cup upset
Leeds needed a late equaliser to avoid an upset and draw 2-all at Cardiff in the FA Cup third round.

Their Championship opponents took a 2-nil lead in the first-half - but couldn't hold on after being reduced to 10-men late in the game.

Bristol City and Swansea will also need a replay after a 1-all draw.

Stevenage are looking to cause an upset at Aston Villa this afternoon, while Manchester City are taking on Chelsea in an all-Premier League clash.

Elsewhere, Derby beat Barnsley 3-nil, Blackburn won 1-nil at Norwich, Stoke got past Hartlepool 3-nil and Walsall claimed a 2-1 victory over Stockport.

