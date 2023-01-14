Leeds beaten; Manchester derby today

A goal from the returning Patrick Bamford couldn’t prevent Leeds from extending their winless Premier League run to five matches last night.

Aston Villa were 2-1 winners at Villa Park courtesy of goals in either half from Leon Bailey and Emi Buendia.

=

Advertisement

Manchester United are targeting a first win over neighbours Manchester City in four matches this lunchtime.

However, their new loan signing Wout Weghorst hasn’t been registered in time for today’s game at Old Trafford.

Brighton’s preparations for the visit of Liverpool have been disrupted by Leandro Trossard’s sudden desire to leave the club - kick-off at the Am-Ex is at 3.

Advertisement

There are due to be protests against the Everton club board during their meeting with Southampton.

Nottingham Forest meet Leicester

And Wolves entertain West Ham.

Advertisement

The tea-time kick-off sees Brentford play host to Bournemouth.