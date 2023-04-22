Leeds beaten at Fulham in Premier League

Fulham have beaten Leeds 2-1 at Craven Cottage in the Premier League's early kick-off.

Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira were on target for the hosts, who had boss Marco Silva back on the touchline after serving a two-match ban.

Aston Villa can boost their European qualification hopes with a sixth successive victory away at Brentford among the 3 o'clock games.

Liverpool host relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest, Leicester go for a first win under new boss Dean Smith when they take on Wolves, and Crystal Palace face Everton.