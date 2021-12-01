Advertisement
Sport

Leeds beat Palace and Newcastle draw with Norwich

Dec 1, 2021 09:12 By radiokerrysport
Leeds beat Palace and Newcastle draw with Norwich Leeds beat Palace and Newcastle draw with Norwich
Share this article

Leeds beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in the Premier League last night.

Raphinha scored the winner from the penalty spot.

Bottom side Newcastle United were held to a 1-1 draw by Norwich City, as Ciaran Clark was sent off.

Advertisement

Tonight, Everton host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby from 8.15.

Champions Manchester City kick off at the same time against Aston Villa in Birmingham.

The other four games start at 7.30.

Advertisement

Leaders Chelsea are away to Watford, Southampton play Leicester, it's West Ham up against Brighton, and Wolves face Burnley.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus