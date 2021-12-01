Leeds beat Palace and Newcastle draw with Norwich

Leeds beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in the Premier League last night.

Raphinha scored the winner from the penalty spot.

Bottom side Newcastle United were held to a 1-1 draw by Norwich City, as Ciaran Clark was sent off.

Tonight, Everton host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby from 8.15.

Champions Manchester City kick off at the same time against Aston Villa in Birmingham.

The other four games start at 7.30.

Leaders Chelsea are away to Watford, Southampton play Leicester, it's West Ham up against Brighton, and Wolves face Burnley.