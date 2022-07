Charles Leclerc won an incident-packed Austrian F1 Grand Prix today.

He's finished ahead of world champion Max Verstappen - after his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz had to retire when his car caught fire.

Lewis Hamilton joined the top two on the podium thanks to a third place finish.

His Mercedes colleague George Russell climbed up to fourth following a five second penalty for a collision with Sergio Perez - who was unable to finish the race.