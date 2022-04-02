League titles up for grabs today

Cork are hoping to win a first Allianz Hurling League title since 1998 tonight.
Kieran Kingston’s charges face Waterford in the Division One final in Thurles.
Throw-in is at 7.15, and the Division 2-A final meeting of Down and Westmeath will serve as the curtain-raiser.
The Division 2-B final pits Derry against Sligo.
Owenbeg hosts the Division 3-A final clash of Tyrone and Armagh.
While Fermanagh and Longford meet in the Division 3-B final in Carrick-on-Shannon.
====
Allianz Football Finals weekend begins at Croke Park this afternoon, as Cavan take on Tipperary in the Division 4 decider.
Then, Mickey Harte’s Louth play Limerick in the Division 3 final from 4.45.