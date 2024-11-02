Advertisement
Sport

League title for Shels

Nov 2, 2024 09:26 By radiokerrysport
League title for Shels
Share this article

Shelbourne are waking up as the new SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions.

Harry Wood grabbed an 84th minute winner at the Brandywell as Damien Duff's team beat Derry 1-nil to win the title last night.

It saw them finish just ahead of Shamrock Rovers, who beat Waterford 2-1 to keep the pressure on Shels on the night.

Advertisement

Stephen Kenny's St Pat's finished out the campaign strongly, with a 2-nil win at Sligo securing a third-place finish.

Galway United and Bohs drew at Dalymount Park, while there was a stalemate between Drogheda United and Dundalk.

A promotion relegation playoff against Drogheda United is the reward for the winners of this afternoon's First Division playoff final between Bray and Athlone Town.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kilgarvan in Tipp today for Munster Quarter Final
Advertisement
Scartaglin seek Munster final spot
2 Kerry teams in action today
Advertisement

Recommended

2 Kerry teams in action today
Kilgarvan in Tipp today for Munster Quarter Final
Saturday local basketball fixtures & results
Saturday local GAA fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus