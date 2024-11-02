League title for Shels

Shelbourne are waking up as the new SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions.

Harry Wood grabbed an 84th minute winner at the Brandywell as Damien Duff's team beat Derry 1-nil to win the title last night.

It saw them finish just ahead of Shamrock Rovers, who beat Waterford 2-1 to keep the pressure on Shels on the night.

Stephen Kenny's St Pat's finished out the campaign strongly, with a 2-nil win at Sligo securing a third-place finish.

Galway United and Bohs drew at Dalymount Park, while there was a stalemate between Drogheda United and Dundalk.

A promotion relegation playoff against Drogheda United is the reward for the winners of this afternoon's First Division playoff final between Bray and Athlone Town.