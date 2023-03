At Dalymount Park, Shelbourne have beaten Bohemians 2-0 in round 2 in the League of Ireland Women's Premier Division.

Jenna Slattery got the only goal of the game as Galway beat Cork City 1 - 0.

At PRL Park it finished Peamount 1 - 0 DLR Waves.

At Tallaght Stadium, it was Shamrock Rovers 6, Treaty United 0.

At Ferrycarrig, it ended Wexford Youths 3, Sligo Rovers 1