League of Ireland season gets underway tonight

Feb 17, 2023 09:02 By radiokerrypodcast
League of Ireland season gets underway tonight
There are eight games across two divisions as the League of Ireland season gets underway tonight.

In the Premier Division, St Patrick's Athletic welcome Derry City to Inchicore, while Tolka Park is the venue for Shelbourne's meeting with Drogheda.

Cork City make their return with a home fixture against Bohemians, while Dundalk host UCD.

Kerry begin life in the First Division with a home game against Cobh Ramblers.

Treaty United host Bray, Wexford entertain Waterford and Finn Harps welcome Galway to Finn Park.

