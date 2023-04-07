League of Ireland Premiere and First division fixtures

Dalymount Park is the venue for a highly anticipated Dublin derby between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers tonight.

The two sides square off in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division from 7.45.

Elsewhere, third plays fourth at Oriel Park where it's Dundalk versus Sligo Rovers.

Second-placed Derry City face Drogheda, St Patrick's Athletic take on Cork City and UCD entertain Shelbourne.

Galway United bid for an eighth consecutive win in the First Division this evening.

John Caulfield's men are away to Wexford from a quarter-to-eight.

Second-placed Cobh Ramblers host Keith Long's Waterford, while Treaty United are at home to Longford Town.

Kerry play Finn Harps and Bray take on Athlone Town.