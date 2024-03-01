League of Ireland fixtures succumb to weather

League of Ireland fixtures on the east coast have all succumbed to the weather.

In the Premier Division, Bohemians’ game with Dundalk, and Shamrock Rovers’ meeting with Drogheda have both been postponed.

And in the First Division, Wexford’s meeting with Cobh Ramblers is off, as is Bray’s game with Longford.

Derry City’s top flight clash with St. Pat’s does go ahead.

As does the meeting of newly-promoted pair Galway United and Waterford.

And the Showgrounds hosts the meeting of Sligo Rovers and Shelbourne.

Back in the First Division, Cork City and UCD square off at Turner’s Cross.

Finn Harps host Athlone Town.

And early pace-setters Treaty United go to Kerry.