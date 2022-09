There will be National Football and Hurling finals next year.

The early season showpiece events were up for discussion at the meeting of the GAA's Ard Comhairle this afternoon.

In a press release, the Associaiton say they have decided to retain the league finals as well as moving the All Ireland Football Final to July 30th in 2023.

Elsewhere the Joe McDonagh Cup final will now be played alongside the under-20 All-Ireland Hurling final.