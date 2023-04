League final glory for Kingdom

Kerry are Lidl Ladies National Football League champions.

They won the Division 1 Final against Galway in Croke Park by 5-11 to 1-10 in a game which was live on Radio Kerry Sport.

Galway scored right from the throw-in, a point. Niamh Carmody kicked Kerry level inside 2 minutes, then Anna Galvin had the Kingdom in front. Kerry thought they had goaled 10 minutes in but the effort by Niamh NĂ­ ChonchĂşir was ruled out for square ball. However, the same player was celebrating seconds later. Kerry stole possession from the resultant free and NĂ­ ChonchĂşir struck home. The Kingdom goaled again on the quarter hour mark, Louise NĂ­ Mhuircheartaigh netting after being set up by a fantastic run from Kayleigh Cronin. That gave Kerry a 7 point cushion at 2-2 to 1 point. 10 minutes out from the break the Kingdom advantage was 2-3 to 4 points. They led 2-5 to 0-4 at the break.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kerry had a glorious chance to goal at the start of the second period but Louise NĂ­ Mhuircheartaigh's shot flashed wide. The Kingdom had the first 3 points of the half while Galway could only go on to register their 5th wide of the encounter. 2 goals then in 30 seconds put Kerry out of sight, Niamh NĂ­ ChonchĂşir and Hannah O'Donoghue netting to make it 4-8 to 4 points just eight minutes into the period. Midway through the half Galway goaled from a penalty to reduce the deficit to 4-11 to 1-5. Kerry netted again soon afterwards, great vision by Lorraine Scanlon setting up the score for Siofra O'Shea. Kerry won by double scores.