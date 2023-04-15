League final glory for Kingdom

Kerry are Lidl Ladies National Football League champions.

They won the Division 1 Final against Galway in Croke Park by 5-11 to 1-10 in a game which was live on Radio Kerry Sport.

Galway scored right from the throw-in, a point. Niamh Carmody kicked Kerry level inside 2 minutes, then Anna Galvin had the Kingdom in front. Kerry thought they had goaled 10 minutes in but the effort by Niamh Ní Chonchúir was ruled out for square ball. However, the same player was celebrating seconds later. Kerry stole possession from the resultant free and Ní Chonchúir struck home. The Kingdom goaled again on the quarter hour mark, Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh netting after being set up by a fantastic run from Kayleigh Cronin. That gave Kerry a 7 point cushion at 2-2 to 1 point. 10 minutes out from the break the Kingdom advantage was 2-3 to 4 points. They led 2-5 to 0-4 at the break.

Kerry had a glorious chance to goal at the start of the second period but Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh's shot flashed wide. The Kingdom had the first 3 points of the half while Galway could only go on to register their 5th wide of the encounter. 2 goals then in 30 seconds put Kerry out of sight, Niamh Ní Chonchúir and Hannah O'Donoghue netting to make it 4-8 to 4 points just eight minutes into the period. Midway through the half Galway goaled from a penalty to reduce the deficit to 4-11 to 1-5. Kerry netted again soon afterwards, great vision by Lorraine Scanlon setting up the score for Siofra O'Shea. Kerry won by double scores.