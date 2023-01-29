League double for Killarney outfit

St Pauls Killarney are top of the MissQuote.ie Women's Southern Conference following a 102-41 win over Swords Thunder.
In the Men's National League Scotts Lakers St Pauls defeated Killarney Cougars 85-66.
