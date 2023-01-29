Advertisement
Sport

League double for Killarney outfit

Jan 29, 2023 10:01 By radiokerrysport
St Pauls Killarney are top of the MissQuote.ie Women's Southern Conference following a 102-41 win over Swords Thunder.

In the Men's National League Scotts Lakers St Pauls defeated Killarney Cougars 85-66.

